Rawalpindi Institute of Urology to be inaugurated by end of April

Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation Center, a state-of-the-art Institute, would be inaugurated by end of April said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Hanif Abbasi.

He said that Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplantation (RIUK) is being constructed here at a cost of over Rs. 4 billion for providing best treatment facilities for urology patients and kidney transplant.

He said, the 400-bed hospital is being built on 96 kanals of land. The government is spending huge funds for the provision of quality healthcare services to the people, he added.

All the medical as well as surgical facilities would be available for the kidney patients along with diagnostic facilities including MRI, CT scan and dialysis, he said.

Hanif Abbasi said, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the work on the mega project so that people of Rawalpindi region could benefit from the latest health facilities.

He said that on the instructions of the CM, health sector was being upgraded in Punjab due to which latest medical facilities are available across the province.

He said, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology was a gift of Punjab government to the residents of Rawalpindi and has completed to provide modern medical treatment facilities to the patients of Rawalpindi division while 30 percent patients of Khyber Pukhtunkhawa besides others belonging to AJK will be provided best medical treatment facilities.—APP