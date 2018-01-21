Rawalpindi Institute of Urology to be inaugurated by end of April: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI :Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation Center, a state-of-the-art Institute, would be inaugurated by end of April said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Hanif Abbasi. He said that Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplantation (RIUK) is being constructed here at a cost of over Rs. 4 billion for providing best treatment facilities for urology patients and kidney transplant. He said, the 400-bed hospital is being built on 96 kanals of land. The government is spending huge funds for the provision of quality healthcare services to the people, he added.

Orignally published by APP