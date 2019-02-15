Rawalpindi district to get ‘health cards’ from April

Rawalpindi

District Health Officer(DHO) Health Authority Dr Tahir Rizvi Friday said that residents of Rawalpindi district would avail the facility of Health Insurance Card from first week of April 2019.

Talking to APP he said that Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has announced that the issuance of “Sehat Sahulat Cards” will start from February 22 in four districts of south Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Bhawalnagar.

He said that the residents of Rawalpindi, Nankana, Jhang and Attock districts would get the Health Card from first week of April.

He said that after start of health card scheme people will be able to get free treatment worth Rs720,000.

Dr Tahir said that patients could avail treatment facilities of head injury, neuro sciences, cardio vascular, sugar dialysis, hepatitis, liver, HIV, angioplasty, brain surgery and cancer through “Sehat Sahulat Card”.

The DHO said that the basic purpose of “Sehat Sahulat Card” is to accommodate such segments of the society who cannot access the health facilities because of lack of resources.—APP

