Rawalpindi declared free from polio virus

The Environmental water samples taken from various areas of city were tested negative for polio virus, said Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary here on Thursday.

A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district from December 18, he told app.

During the campaign 2181 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 829,000 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district,he said.

The CEO said 2181 polio teams, 448 area incharges, 287 health centers and allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps had been taken by the concerned department to make the campaign a success.

269 fix centers would also be set up to administer the drops, he added. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved. “he added.—APP

