Rawalpindi city, cantt commercial areas being ruled by encroachers

Rawalpindi

The main commercial areas of Rawalpindi city, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards are being ruled by the encroachers as shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the city footpaths and open spaces, hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians ahead of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik as the citizens have started preparation and shopping for the upcoming holy month.

The encroachers have set up stalls at almost all main roads of the main markets in the city while the situation is the worst in Raja Bazaar and its adjacent markets including Iqbal Road, Liaquat Market, College Road, Liaquat Road, Kalan Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Bunni Market, Kashmiri Bazaar, Nankari Bazaar, Namik Mandi, Gungmandi, Moti Bazaar and Mughal Sarai due to encroachments.The citizens nowadays are busy in shopping as Ramazan ul Mubarik is fast approaching but, several city roads are under the control of encroachers.

There are encroachments on the main artery of city, Benazir Bhutto Road, while its service roads, particularly Circular Road, have been fully been encroached upon with motorcycles displayed on its both sides leaving little space.

Same is situation on several other roads like Sadiqabad area, Kuri Road, Stadium Road, National Market, Khybian-e-Sir-Syed, Pindora road, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Khabba and Tippu Road, where encrochers have been given a free hand.

According to Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, all-out efforts were being made to control the encroahments. Recently a new strategy has been evolved to to cope with the problem. Special teams visit city markets to remove the encroachments from all the areas and daily raids are being conducted in different areas in this regard, he added.

Adiala Road, Dhamial Road, Chakri Road, Morgah, Misrial Road, Kotah Kalan, Dhama Mor and several other areas are also under the occupation of encroachers.—APP