Rawalpindi blast case registered

Staff Reporter

The First Information Report (FIR) of the Rawalpindi IED blast has been filed at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station on Saturday.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the CTD officials under terrorism charges. The evidence collected from the crime scene sent to the forensic lab for investigation purpose.

One person had lost his life and several others were injured in an explosion at Saddar Koila Center Chowk in Rawalpindi on Friday evening.

Preliminary CTD investigations further revealed that no ball-bearing were used in the explosive device which could’ve wreaked more havoc.