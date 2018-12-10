Rawalpindi beats Islamabad in T-20 cup match

Multan

After a thrilling contest, Rawalpindi region defeated Islamabad region in the first match of 15th National T-20 Cup 2018-19 by six runs, here on Monday.

The 15th National T-20 Cup 2018-19 kicked off at Multan Cricket Stadium, wherein, first match was played between Rawalpindi Region and Islamabad Region.

Islamabad region won the toss and elected to field first.

Bating first, Rawalpindi region scored 154 runs in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets. Sami Aslam remained top scorer with 56 runs, Haider Ali scored 28 runs, Nasir Nawaz 23 and Hammad Azam contributed 22 runs in the total.

Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Umar Gul and Junaid Khan of the Islamabad region took one wicket each.

Islamabad region was restricted at 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the targeted overs.

Sohail Khan scored 39 runs, Imad Wasim 33 runs, Faizan Riaz 32 runs and Rohail Nazir scored 21 runs.—APP

