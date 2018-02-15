Rawalpindi Administration striving to clear snow-stricken areas

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district administration, on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, was making efforts to clear the roads and bring life to normalcy in the snow-stricken areas of Nathiagali.

According to Commissioner office, Rawalpindi district administration is cooperating with the KPK administration for removing snow from the roads as life had come to a grinding halt due to heavy snowfall on Monday. A district administration officer informed that a large number of tourists visit Murree and Nathiagali to enjoy snowfall during winter from different areas of the country but heavy snowfall made impossible for the tourists to reach their destination.—APP