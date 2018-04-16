Rawal int’l expo concludes

Rawalpindi

Five-day Rawal International Expo 2018 organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here at the Ayub National Park concluded Sunday.

More than 200 stalls were installed covering various range of business, including food, garments, grocery and electronics.

More than 50 international companies including China, Thailand, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Sri Lanka also displayed their products in the expo,

Ambassadors of different countries, including Nepal, Afghanistan, Tunisia, Spain and Canada visited the expo on Saturday.

Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsel Adhikari inaugurated the pet show at the expo. On the occasion, she inquired about the different breeds of dogs, cats and birds. She appreciated the RCCI for organizing such a healthy activity for the visitors and families.

Afghan envoy Dr Omar Zakhilwal, Canadian High Commissioner Perry Calderwood and Tunisian envoy Adel Alerbi while visiting different stalls, appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting trade activities through exhibitions.

The envoys took keen interest in Auto Show where vintage and classic cars were placed to attract children and families.

They assured their full cooperation for promoting trade delegations between the chambers and replicate the same in their respective countries. On the occasion, musical evening was also arranged where local artists performed their talent in comedy and singing.

RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan welcomed the diplomats and gave a short briefing on the expo, which, he said, was aimed at increasing business activities along with providing entertainment to the masses.—APP