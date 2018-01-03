Rawal Expo to be organized at Topi Rakh

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will hold launching ceremony of five-day International Rawal Expo 2018 at Topi Rakh Auditorium, Ayub Park on January 4. President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan on the occasion will highlight salient features of the expo which will be organized in April from 11 to 15 at Topi Rakh Auditorium. Vice Chairman, Rawalpindi Chamber Exhibition Committee, Khursheed Barlas talking to APP informed that arrangements to organize the international exhibition have been started which is being held for last four years. RCCI would make all out efforts to make it a business cum family event, he said adding, it is an opportunity for the traders to get exposure and display their products and services for potential customers. He informed the expo would provide ample opportunity to the business community to showcase and advertise products and services. Renowned local brands besides international companies would participate in the Expo.—APP