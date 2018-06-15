RAW mouthpiece denigrating Pakistan

Sultan M Hali

INIQUITOUS Indian spy agency RAW was created in 1968 following India’s intelligence failures of the 1962 Sino-Indian War and 1965 Pakistan-India War, which persuaded the Government of India to create a specialised, independent agency dedicated to foreign intelligence gathering. Erstwhile Indian Intelligence Bureau was tasked to gather both domestic and foreign intelligence. During the nine year’ tenure of its first Director, RN Kao, RAW achieved unprecedented success. The first was the severance of Pakistan’s eastern wing and the creation of Bangladesh. Accession of the independent state of Sikkim to India was another feather in RAW’s cap. Since then RAW has had scores of successes and a string of failures too.

With the advent of the extremist government led by BJP’s Narendra Modi in 2014, RAW has been in a state of overdrive to destabilize Pakistan. Both the current RAW Chief Anil Kumar Dhasmana and his predecessor Rajinder Khanna were handpicked by Modi for their extremist views and anti-Islam stance. Anil Dhasmana’s domain of expertise is considered to be Balochistan, counter terrorism and Islamic affairs. He also has a vast experience on Pakistan and Afghanistan. Commander Kulbhoshan Jadhav, senior RAW operative, who was picked up from Balochistan, sang like a canary regarding RAW operations in Balochistan and Karachi. Based on the testimony provided by him in the shape of a confession before a First Class Magistrate, Kulbhoshan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial.

RAW has left no stone unturned in disparaging and maligning Pakistan. Recently, it has been reported that through its front organization operating under the name of “A Publication of Bureau of political Research and Analysis”, RAW is trying to conduct a smear campaign against Pakistan, its Armed Forces and security agency ISI under some pretext or the other. The clandestine organization, being run by RAW, which is the puppeteer, is tasked to portray Pakistan’s image negatively in the world’s eyes. It would be worthwhile to examine some of its shenanigans. A few of the recently published negative news, Op-Ed and articles include the piece published on April 29, 2018. The title of the article was ‘US Restriction on Movement of Pakistan Diplomats’ It was projected by RAW that United States and Pakistan are engaged in a diplomatic row due to which strict restrictions have been imposed on the movement of Pakistani diplomats accredited to the US from May 01, 2018. The truth is that RAW would like to drive a wedge between Pakistan and the USA and rejoice if Pakistan is under pressure by the US. It had been conveyed to Pakistan by the US that it planned to restrict the movement of Pakistani diplomats beyond 40 kilometers from their posts without prior permission. US State Department later deferred the decision. There is nothing wrong with this. Pakistan too has prevented foreigners, inclu­ding diplomats, from travelling to certain areas, such as Fata. Karachi and some areas of Balochistan have also been added to the list following continued militant attacks on both Pakistani and foreign targets.

In another news item appearing on April 28, 2018, titled ‘BVR Missile Test-Fired From Tejas’ it was purported that the failed Indian indigenous light combat fighter aircraft Tejas is a success. The truth is to the contrary because Tejas has failed miserably. RAW cannot digest the success of Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder, so it wants to project its might through false claims. India’s belligerence and chest thumping have been a constant factor. Indian war mongers behave like a hen, which lays an ordinary egg but cackles so loudly as if it has laid an asteroid. The grave failures of Indian Defence and Research Development Organization (DRDO) like the main battle tank Arjun, the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Nishant, INSAS rifles and Akash medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defense system have all been failures. So much so that DRDO is satirically referred to as DODO.

In order to project Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, Indian media is triggered by RAW to highlight its false flag operations as Pakistani “State Terrorism.” On May 10, 2018, it was published as part of a news analysis under the title ‘14000 Indian Citizen Die: In Terror Attacks in 28 Years’. Spin doctors from RAW gave a twist that Pakistan (ISI) sponsored terrorism has claimed the lives of approximately 14,000 citizen and 5,123 personnel of Indian security Forces since 1990. This is gross misrepresentation since facts have now emerged that the March 20, 2000 Chittisinghpura massacre of 35 Sikhs; December 13, 2001 assault on the Indian Parliament building; November 26, 2008 Mumbai attacks; the July 27, 2015 attack in Gurdaspur; September 18, 2016 attack at Uri; January 02, 2016 attack at Pathankot; January 09, 2017 attack at Akhnoor were all false flag operations carried out by RAW to besmirch Pakistan.

The May 11, 2018 news item ‘Pakistan Draws Closer to Russia’ surmised that a nexus was developing between Pakistan and Russia. RAW has proliferated that two top Pakistani military and intelligence functionaries: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan’s National Security Advisor retired Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua visited Moscow to enhance bilateral relations between Islamabad and Moscow. India was an old ally of Russia but after New Delhi started cozying up to Washington DC; Moscow’s overtures have been welcomed by Islamabad. A new Sino-Russo-Pak bloc is emerging much to the chagrin of New Delhi thus RAW has been assigned the odious task of sullying it.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.