Raw fuel polluting environment: Shura Hamdard

City Reporter

Former Naval chief Admiral Iftikhar Ahmad Sirohey and other scholars of Shura Hamdard said that excessive use of raw fuel in factories and vehicles is generating large quantity of carbon dioxide and polluting the environment. Heavy use of machinery is also causing global warming, and smog. Carbon is increasing rapidly, for stopping it we will have to work on prior basis.

To achieve the goals we will have to develop and facilitate rural and remote areas, increase green belts and stop using plastic items. The topic of Ijlas was “samog ky dorus nataij mosmiyati taghayur ya insani kotahi”. National president Shura Hamdard Sadia Rashid said that mismanagement and lake of awareness is the basic reason behind smog problem and all such issues in the country, we need to think seriously on such national issues. M. Aurangzaib Awan, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Prof. Niaz Erfan, Sanaullah Akhtar, Dr. Farhat Abbas and Bashir Bhervi also express their views in the Ijlas and suggested that the authorities must plan and work to overcome the issue of smog and pollution.

They also highlighted the need of reforms in education sector and train the coming generation to strengthen the country and bring prosperity in it. It was also recommended to add environmental science chapter in syllabus and start environmental week in educational institutes on regular basis for promoting healthy environment in country.

It was suggested that government should facilitate the factories to decrease carbon production. In the current situation it is the need of time that our governmental and private organizations work together and perform their duties properly.