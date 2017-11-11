Raw Cotton exports increase by 69.70pc

Islamabad

Raw Cotton exports into the country increased by 69.70 Per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (July-September) as compared to the same period of last year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data provided by PBS, Raw Cotton worth $29,624 were exported during the first quarter of current year as compared to $17,457 of last year.

Cotton yarn worth $320,942 were exported during the first quarter of current year as compared to $306,958 of last year.

Cotton yarn exports into the country increased by 4.56 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.

Cotton cloth worth $528,735 were exported during the first quarter as compared to $547,586 of last year.

Cotton cloth exports into the country decrease by 3.44 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.—APP