Raw cotton exports increase 48.72pc in seven months

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Raw cotton exports form the country during first seven months of current financial year grew by 48.72 percent as compared the corresponding period of last financial year.

During the period from July-January, 2017-18, about 33,306 metric tons of raw cotton worth of US$ 54.995 million exported as compared with the exports of 21,352 metric tons valuing US$ 36.951 million of same period last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 284,799 metric tons of cotton yarn valuing US$ 739.267 million exported during the period under review as against the exports of 265,470 metric tons worth US$ 749.932 million of same period last year, the data reveled.

The country earned US$ 1.249 billion by exporting about 1,159,516 thousand square meters cotton cloth, which was recorded at US$ 1.269 billion and 1,213,797 thousand square meters in the corresponding period of last year, it added.