RAW chief Anil, IB director Rajiv get extension

New Delhi

Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Research & Analysis Wing Secretary Anil K Dhasmana, whose two-year terms end later this month, have been given extensions of six months, a government order said Friday. Jain’s tenure was to end on December 30 and Dhasmana’s on December 29.

The decision to extend the tenure of the two intelligence chiefs was taken due to the forthcoming general election by the prime minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The centre wanted a new government to take a decision on appointments on these key posts, officials in the know said.— PTI

