‘RAW-backed’ terror bid foiled; six terrorists held

Police on Saturday foiled a terror bid in the city and claimed to have arrested six members of a similar group that was behind the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in the city on June 29. Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) West Fida HussainJanwari claimed arrest of six terrorists belonging to outlawed BalochRaajiAajoiSangar (BRAS). “This group was also involved in the stock exchange attack,” said the SSP as he presented the alleged terrorists before media at his office. He said that the arrested culprits wanted to target key installations in the city. The SSP West said that the police have recovered an Awan bomb, explosive material and weapons from their possession. “The outlawed organisations is running its activities from Afghan soil and is also involved in attacking security forces in Balochistan,” he said We arrested the culprits yesterday and they have admitted RAW’s support for their organizations, he said and claimed that RAW is providing training and logistics and monetary support to the outlawed group. We have worked jointly with the security agencies to track the perpetrators of the PSX attack and it emerged that those who attacked the building were trained by the Indian security agency, said the SSP FidaJanwari. He blamed that the RAW was planning terror attacks in the country and the arrested accused wanted to target security agencies and police personnel. It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a key operative of a sleeper cell of Indian prime intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The anti-terrorism wing of the FIA has arrested Zafar a key member of RAW sleeper cell from Karachi, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials said.The accused received terror-related training from the MehmoodSiddique group in New Delhi, India.