Ravi Bopara, the assistant batting coach of the Karachi Kings, has expressed his delight at the development of young batters in his side dispute the team’s struggles in the ongoing season 8 of the Pakistan Super League.

Bopara especially praised Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram and Muhammad Irfan Khan following their narrow loss to Quetta Gladiators at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“I’ve been very impressed with the youngsters, they’re very good boys, always happy, very joyful and got a lot of energy.”

“Tahir has really impressed me with his shot selection, his power and you can see in the field that he’s a really good fielder, which is everything you need as a batter. Hopefully, a very big future for himself,” Bopara said.

“Qasim Akram also looks a class player, he’s got all the attributes and also we didn’t get the opportunity to see his bowling because he’s actually a really good off-spinner as well.”

“Let’s not forget Niazi, he’s shown how good is he in the field and he’s got a couple of good knocks. So, very excited for those three boys,” he continued.

Tahir, Akram and Niazi have all shown glimpses of their immense talent but their tenure in PSL 8 has been riddled with rookie mistakes which have not deterred Ravi Bopara who is in his first stint with the Karachi Kings as an assistant batting coach.

The Imad Wasim-led side is all but out of the PSL 8 but with budding talents, can remain hopeful for future seasons.