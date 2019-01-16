Rational approach on LNG

THE government on Monday said it was requesting Qatar for reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract, but would abide by all the other clauses in the contract. Talking to newsmen on Monday, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan “may request Qatar government to provide credit facility for LNG supplies and revise the prices” when he visits Doha on Jan 22.

This rational approach to LNG contract issue is indicative of realization of ground realities by the leadership of the present Government that has, at times, been hinting at reviewing or revoking the contract. We have been pleading in these columns that LNG contract with Qatar was one of the best deals that the country had in energy sector and efforts should be made to expand its scope and not limit it in view of the grave shortage of gas that we witness in Pakistan. Political point scoring is something else but the authorities must exercise caution and care when it comes to fundamental and economic policies as well as relations with other countries. The import of LNG from Qatar mitigated to a great extent the crippling shortage of gas and in view of delay in import of piped gas from Iran and Turkmenistan, the only option available with the Government is to ensure imports of LNG. People already suffered badly in winter due to intriguing cancellation of a crucial shipment of 130,000 metric tons of LNG that benefited furnace oil mafia but caused a loss of Rs. 12 billion to the national exchequer. The Government can definitely approach Qatar for revision of the price and deferred payment in view of prevailing financial crunch. In the meanwhile, steps should be taken on fast track for establishment of more LNG terminals and import of additional LNG to meet rising domestic requirements.

Share on: WhatsApp