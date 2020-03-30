Ration of Rs 232m distributed: Shakoor

The process of distribution of cooked food and dry ration by Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan is continued among the affectess of ongoing lockdown in country due to coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan President Muhammad Abdul Shakoor has said that due to the worsening situation from coronavirus; besides affecting whole country from lockdown, the laboruers have been the worst affectees from hunger and poverty. He said Al-Khidmat Foundation has setup committees at the union council level to save these people from this situation. He said that these committees while collecting donations locally are distributing the food and ration among the deserving people.

Muhammad Abdul Shakoor said that so far food has been distributed among 58 thousand deserving people and ration has been distributed among 76,300 families, costing over Rs 232 million.