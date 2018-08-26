Ratio of sacrifices has been 33 percent this Eid: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday told that the ratio of sacrifices of animals in Karachi has been estimated to be 33 percent on this Eid-ul-Adha.

“According to the late census, Karachi has three million houses and 16 million of population. Sacrifice of animals in the name of Allah Almighty (SWT) was conducted in 33 percent of the houses in the megapolis and more than one million offal were dumped in landfill sites,” he said while talking to media in Karachi about offal lifting operation in Eid.He told that 0.437 million sacrifices were done in district Central only.

The provincial minister requested that since cleanliness was an ongoing process and everyday job, citizens should use dustbin or dumping points for dumping garbage.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan and Jamat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman lashed out at Saeed Ghani for claiming to have lifted this huge number of offal from the city. They claimed that he was telling incorrect figures because only 0.5 million sacrificial animals were slaughtered in the metropolis—NNI

