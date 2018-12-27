Ratio of crime increase

At this time we are passing through the most delicate phase of our history. Every day newspapers are full of news of worsening law and order situation prevailing in our society. Incidents of murder, robbery, dacoity and rape are on the rise. Through the police are there to check such a kind of incidents, but due to corrupt police, the situation is getting bad to worse. Like every Pakistani, I am also very concerned about this horrible situation. In my point of view, if following steps are taken, the present situation can improve a bit.

Police Department is the most corrupt one in the country and there is a great need of overhauling of this department. More efficient and honest people should be employed in the police department, while corrupt ones should be shown the door besides awarding them exemplary punishment. Criminals should be awarded heavy and exemplary punishment so that an example can be set for others. Awareness about laws should be created among common people which will help them in getting justice. In this regards media can play an important role or part. Let us hope for better country.

RANA MARIYA IMRAN

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp