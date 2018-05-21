Rates of daily use items go sky high

Rawalpindi

The rates of daily use items are noticing upward trend in Ramadan and profiteers are active to gain maximum profits during the holy month while the citizens have urged the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders. The prices of essential commodities had already gone up to sky high before the start of Ramadan and the price hike ghost had come out in the shape of profiteers and the hoarders.

Vegetables and fruits, all the basic commodities had witnessed 25 percent to 50 percent increase in their prices, burdening more the already troubled common man. Traditionally fruits and vegetable prices at the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan went spiraling high by 50 to 100 percent.

More than 25 daily commodities like sugar, rice, pulses, chicken, beef, mutton, vegetables and fruit prices have shot up in local markets. According to the citizens, the shopkeepers had increased the prices of daily-use items on their own before the start of Ramadan as the authorities concerned had failed to check profiteering.—APP