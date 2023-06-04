Rates notified for Shikara rides in Dal, Nigeen lakes

To prevent overcharging, Tourism Department has notified rates for Shikara rides in Dal and Nigeen Lakes.

The rate for the Shikara ride in Dal Lake has been fixed at Rs 700 per hour for three kilometres with Rs 400 for every extra hour. The same rate will apply for the Shikara ride in Nigeen Lake.

The rate per day (six hours) for Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake has been fixed at Rs 2700. Similarly, rates from Ghats to different destinations have also been fixed.

To facilitate hassle-free journeys, the department has also set specific rates for various routes.

For instance, the Shikara ride from Ghat 23, 24 & 25 to Hazratbal (Ruplank) will cost Rs 1,400, while the ride to Charchinar (Sonalank) will be charged at Rs. 550.

Similarly, a return trip from Nehru Park to Charchinar will be priced at Rs 1,300, while the journey from the western Foreshore road Ghat to Nehru Park and Charchinar (Sonalank) will cost Rs 550 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

In addition, the rate card also addresses crossing charges for full boat services. The first row of houseboats will require a payment of Rs. 50 per Shikara. Crossing from Ghat 1-12 to Golden Lake will incur a charge of Rs. 75 per Shikara, and crossing from Ghat 13 & 17 to the back row of houseboats will cost Rs 100 per Shikara.

Similarly, crossing from Ghat 18 & 22 to Kabutar khana houseboat row will be charged at Rs. 100 per Shikara.

To address any queries or concerns regarding the approved rate card or related services, people have been asked to reach out to the Department of Tourism at 0194-2502512 or 0194-2502276.

As per the officials, the implementation of this transparent rate card aims to provide tourists with clarity and confidence when opting for the picturesque Shikara rides in Srinagar.

“By setting standardized rates, the Tourism Department seeks to eliminate overcharging and enhance the overall tourism experience in the region,” they said.

Meanwhile, in a drive against overcharging and touting, the Enforcement wing of Tourism Department today booked several offenders under various sections of Tourist Trade Act for cheating and overcharging of visitors and tourists across several tourist locations . During the drive, five FIRs were registered against different offenders at Doodhpathri, Boulevard, Dal Gate and other areas of Kashmir valley besides a fine of more than Rs 30000 was also collected. The Tourist Police also refunded an overcharged amount of Rs 10000 to visitors at Doodhpathri.—KMS