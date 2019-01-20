Rasul Bux Palijo remembered

Staff Reporter

Badin

89th anniversary of visionary and veteran politician and leader of Awami Tehreek, Rasool Bux Palijo was celebrated in the Badin by Awami Tehreek Badin chapter on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, Lal Jarwar, central secretary of Awami Tehreek, Mohammad Bhurgri, Mehran Dars, Muhammad Musa Jokhio, Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Abdul Majeed Mallah, Naqash Alwani, Kalsoom Halipoto, Advocate Kamran Lakho, Jakhro Nohani, Advocate Ram Kolhi, Sulleman Halipoto, Rasheed Gopang, Hameero Mal, Sachal Halipoto, Advocate Ramzan Rind and others said national icon late Rasul Bux Palijo was like a university who profited illiterate people and those became valuable workers and playing immense role in different fields of the society.

Adding they expressed Rasul Bux Palijo was voice of poor, helpless, deprived and oppressed people across the country adding that Rasul Bux Palijo was name of movement and struggle. They said Rasool Bux Palijo was expert lawyer to crusade and fight against theft of water of Sindh province and in-justification of natural resources.

They said Palijo introduced new trends in politics, literature and social sciences and he was an institution who produced victorious students.

They said Palijo was international philosopher who rejected false and bogus democracy, artificial development and extremism and guided new paths of real prosperity, development and welfare of the society.

