Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Veteran politician and human rights lawyer Rasool Bux Palijo passed away in Karachi on Thursday following a protracted illness.

Palijo, who founded the Sindh-based left-wing party Awami Tehreek, was 88 at the time of his death.

According to his party’s spokesperson, the deceased’s funeral will be held after Friday prayers, and he will be laid to rest in his hometown of Jung Shahi.

Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Fazlur Rahman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and PPP’s provincial president Nisar Khuhro have expressed grief at Palijo’s demise.

“Rasool Bux Palijo will always be remembered for his struggle and sacrifices for democracy,” said Bilawal. “His literary services will never be forgotten either. We are with his family in this time of grief.”Palijo was born on February 21, 1930 in Jung Shahi, Thatta. He got his early education in his hometown and secondary education from Karachi’s Sindh Madressatul Islam.