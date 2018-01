Staff Reporter

Father of Dr. Jamal Nasir, CEO CITILAB, Sohail Nasir, District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi, Zubair Nasir, MD CITILAB and grand father of Dr Ashar Alamgir ENT Specialist Nisar Ahmad Nisar will be held on 18 January (today) at F-823 near Holy Family Hospital, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

Quran Khani will be held at 03:45 pm and dua 05:00 pm.