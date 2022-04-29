Rashid warns of dire result if polls not held before Eidul Azha

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has warned of complete derailing of democracy and civil war like situation in the country if the general elections were not held before Eid ul Azha.

“Polls must be held in the country before Eid ul Azha failing which may lead to take over by a technical government and derailing of the democracy resulting in a civil war,” Rashid apprehended while addressing a news conference here Thursday.

Sheikh Rashid said the entire nation was ready to vehemently respond to a single call from PTI Supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan who can effectively bring revolution in the country. “The moment Imran gives the call, millions of people will come out against the imported government imposed by it’s foreign masters only to get rid of legitimate government of PTI and allies”. He maintained.

Sheikh Rashid said if the people accused of corruption charges can become Prime Minister and Chief Minister in Pakistan than the gate of all the jails should be opened for the thieves and criminals. He said people will not hesitate to come to the streets against the sanctions imposed by the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and World Bank no sooner Imran gives the call.