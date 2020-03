Provincial Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez appreciated JICA and PCTB for their support in developing ALP (Primary) curriculum, textbooks and materials for teachers. He said that this support has equipped the department to address the issue of out-of-school children. He also appreciate d technical team of his department which maintained a productive liaison with JICA and PCTB and made everything possible.–Staff Reporter