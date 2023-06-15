Rashid urges judiciary, institutions to push govt for elections

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday requested the institutions and judiciary to force the ruling coalition for announcing elections in the country reeling under economic crisis.

In a series of tweet, the former interior minister said on one side the government had put the national economic autonomy at stake and pushed people into extreme poverty on the other side. He blamed the government for its political and failure, adding: “Now it [government] is trying to lay blame on others”.

He said the government had failed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fundy (IMF) and it wanted to impose emergency despite the fact that the country needed “election emergency”.

He said poverty-bitten people were forced to loot others publicly, adding that delay in elections would not be beneficial for anyone.

Lashing out Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, he said leaders did not leave the country when there were calamities.