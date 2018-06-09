Rashid spins Afghanistan to T20 series sweep over Bangladesh

Dehradun

Spin sensation Rashid Khan bowled an excellent last over to help Afghanistan eke out a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh and complete a series whitewash in the third Twenty20 international Thursday.

Chasing 146 for victory, Bangladesh required nine in the 20th over but Khan held his nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 144-6 in the north Indian city of Dehradun.

The Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan, who await their Test debut against India on June 14 in Bangalore, triumphed 3-0 after winning the first two games comprehensively.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who hit 46, and Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 45, put together a gritty 84-run fifth-wicket partnership to give Bangladesh hope of a consolation win.

Mushfiqur, who was named man of the match, smashed five fours in the penultimate over but fell to Khan´s leg spin on the first delivery of the final over.

Mahmudullah tried to get four off the final ball but Shafiqullah Shafiq´s acrobatic work at the long-on boundary got the batsman run out in a dramatic finish to the game.

The 19-year-old Khan, who topped the bowling chart with eight wickets and the man of the series award, returned figures of 1-24. Earlier Afghanistan batsman Samiullah Shenwari made an unbeaten 33 to lift his side to 145-6 after they elected to bat first. Afghanistan were in trouble at 101-4 in the 15th over against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack but Shenwari´s 28-ball knock gave them a winning total.—AFP