Rashid, Shahidi half-centuries drive Afghanistan to 255

Abu Dhabi

Rashid Khan celebrated his 20th birthday with a brilliant half-century under pressure. Alongside Gulbadin Naib, who was unbeaten on 42, he added 95 runs for a record eighth-wicket stand for Afghanistan in ODIs to haul them to 255 for 7 in 50 overs. Bangladesh have a mountain to climb, what with Tamim Iqbal out injured and Mushfiqur Rahim rested, on a ground where only one-third of the sides have chased successfully.

Rashid struck eight fours and a beautifully-timed six over midwicket in his unbeaten 32-ball 57, while Naib hammered five fours in his 38-ball knock, after the pair joined when Afghanistan were struggling on 160 for 7 in the 41st over.

Rashid blasted 19 off the final over, bowled by Mashrafe Mortaza, who conceded 45 runs in four overs in the slog overs. Rubel, too, went for 17 in one over, as Bangladesh lost all the momentum they had gathered through Shakib Al Hasan’s four-wicket haul.

Debutant Abu Hider had dented Afghanistan’s start with two early wickets. Ihsanullah Janat smashed a wide delivery into the hands of Mohammad Mithun at cover-point in the second over, before Rahmat Shah, the top-scorer in their previous match, was undone by Hider’s incoming delivery from around the wicket.

The day got better for Hider when his diving effort intercepted Mohammad Shahzad’s biff towards long-on. Shahzad had only started to find his groove with three boundaries, but was cut short for 37 off 47 balls.

Shakib removed captain Asghar Afghan with a delivery that held its line on off-stump, before Samiullah Shenwari, having replaced Najibullah Zadran in this game, swung senselessly at another accurate delivery from Shakib. Shahidi fell in the 38th over to Rubel Hossain, before Shakib completed his four-wicket haul by trapping Mohammad Nabi leg-before in the 41st over.—Agencies

