Rashid says a Christian colony will be built in capital

Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held here at CDA headquarters on Thursday The event was organized to express harmony with Christian employees celebrate Christmas and ac-knowledge their contribution while serving in dif-ferent formations of the Authority.

Minister for Interior ShàikhRasheed Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion. CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed after attending the meeting at the presidency also joined the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the minister reiterated his commitment to build a Christian colony and in-structed that all the Christian employees must be paid salaries before 25th of December.

He also announced two days leave for Christian employees on December 25 and 26.

The CDA Chairman explained to the participants for slight delay in turning up at the ceremony as he was attending a meeting at the President House. Thair-man thanked the Christian employees for their out standing work in maintenance of the capital. He expressed the hope that the zeal and zest shown in last two years in carrying out duties will continue. He made a special mention of the efforts by CDA employees and improvement witnessed in the city .

Moreover ,instructions were issued to keep the decoration lights till the end of the year keeping in the view of season of lights.Also directions were issued to decorate all the churches of the city in collaboration with the community. In the end ca-hirman wished and thanked the participants for their participation.