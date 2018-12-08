Rashid retracts statement on Fawad

Observer Report

Islamabad

Federal Railway Minister Sh Rashid on Saturday retracted his statement regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to change his portfolio from railway to information.

“Fawad Chaudhry is my brother who will stay on as Information and Broadcasting Minister,” Rashid said, shortly after he claimed that he was offered the information ministry during his meetings with Prime Minister Khan.

“Those were casual remarks which were recorded by media. No matter what happens, he will not become part of any conspiracy to dislodge Fawad Chaudhry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani said there was no truth in reports of replacement of information minister.

Reacting to the development, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said he would be more than happy to vacate his position for Rashid and serve as an MNA instead.

