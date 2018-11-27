Rashid Railways successfully achieves 100-day target

Pakistan Railways has achieved 100-day government plan by plying nine passenger trains, increasing number of freight trains and provision of free wifi facilities to passengers at railway stations and trains.

“The present government has completed its 100-day on November 24, but Pakistan Railways achieved its set targets before the time,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had promised that he would run 10 trains in 100 days and he fulfilled his promise and the remaining one train would be started in last week of December, he added. He said freight trains were backbone of any railways and Pakistan Railways would run two more freight trains till the end of January 2019 to improve revenue generation, adding that number of freight trains would reach to15 by end of present government’s first year.

The official said the process to regularize the services of contractual employees would start shortly under the prime minister’s package.

He said wifi facility had been provided at all the divisional headquarters, adding that tracking system would be installed in trains that would save Rs1 to 2 billion of the department.

The earning of Pakistan Railways had witnessed a significant improvement during the tenure of present government and generated additional revenue of Rs1 billion due to concentrated efforts of the department, he added.—APP

