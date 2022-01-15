Rashid: Pak-Afghan border fence to be completed with Taliban consent

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that the remaining fencing of the Pak-Afghan border would be completed with the consent of the neighbouring country, stating that “they are our brothers”.

Addressing a press conference here, Rashid said that around 2,600 kilometres of the border had been fenced and expressed the hope that the remaining 21km would be completed “with the consent of our brothers”.

Pakistan has fenced most of the border despite protests from Kabul, which has contested the British-era boundary demarcation that splits families and tribes on either side.

Over the past few weeks, videos have surfaced on social media purportedly showing Taliban fighters uprooting a portion of the fence along the Pak-Afghan border, claiming that the fencing had been erected inside Afghan territory.

In a more recent video being shared on Twitter, Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarzmi was seen saying that Pakistan had no right to fence the border and create a divide, adding that such a move was “inappropriate and against the law”. During his press conference, Rashid also conceded that the people had expected Prime Minister Imran Khan.