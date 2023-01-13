World’s best T20 bowler, Rashid Khan, is said to be considering his future association with Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) after the country’s decision to pull out of their series against Afghanistan.

Citing the Taliban’s restrictions on the rights of women and girls, Cricket Australia decided to withdraw its international side from the scheduled three-match series against Afghanistan in UAE in March.

Rashid, who will captain Afghanistan in T20Is made his intentions clear soon after the news.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March,” Rashid said in a statement on Twitter.

“I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey.”

“If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition,” he added.

Rashid Khan represents Adelaide Strikers in the BBL and has been one of the most sought-after commodities in T20 cricket. Handy with both the bat and the ball, the 24-year-old has picked up 98 wickets in 64 games for the Strikers.

He is also not the only one to be considering his BBL future. Naveen-ul-Haq has already called off his association with the Sydney Sixers.

Rashid is currently taking part in SA20 where he is captaining Cape Town.