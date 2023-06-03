Rashid Khan arrives in India for lower back injury

Bipin Dani

Afghanistan’s 24-year-old bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan arrived in India for his lower back injury, it is learnt here. The player was examined by a spine specialist in Bangalore.

According to the highly placed sources in Afghanistan camp, he arrived in Bangalore on Friday morning. He has been accompanied by the team’s Indian physio Prasanth Panchada, who also works for the KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) team in the Indian Premier League.

Rashid Khan recently played the IPL, where his side Gujarat Titans lost the final to Chennai Super Kings on Monday night. He was, however, the tournament’s joint second-highest wicket-taker with 27 strikes.

The 3-match ODI series began in Hambantota on Friday, where Rashid was not able to play and is likely to miss the second ODI on Sunday also.

However, he may be included in the final eleven in the third ODI on Wednesday, if recovers in time. The Afghanistan team is scheduled to travel to Bangladesh for the Test matches. The Test squad is yet to be announced. Rashid Khan and the team physio are likely to return to Sri Lanka on Saturday evening.