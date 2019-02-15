Rashid keen in exploiting cargo-lifting opportunities available at KPT

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A high level delegation of Pakistan Railways led by Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed visited KPT Head Office for a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and his team led by KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar.

The meeting was held on the invitation of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs to make effective use of the railways services in transportation of cargo/containers from Karachi Port which presently is highly biased towards trucks/trailers. Subject matter experts from Pakistan Railways including: Chief Executive Officer Aftab Akbar, DS Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah and Additional General Manager Aijaz Ahmed Bariro and Manager Imtiaz attended the meeting.

During the briefing, an overview was given to the visiting Pakistan Railways delegation pertaining to port parameters and outlay of present and future cargo handling capacity of KPT. While appreciating the port capacity and capability upgrading projects namely Freight Corridor, Bulk Cargo Terminal, Special Economic Zone and LNG Complex.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid showed keen interest in exploiting the cargo lifting opportunities available at KPT arising after completion of aforesaid projects. To establish the yard, comparison of regional cargo lifting capacity by railways was also presented. Having seen the comparison Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways showed his resolve to work hand in gloves with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in promoting and enhancing the cargo lifting potential of Pakistan Railways.

A high level executive committee comprising of KPT and Pakistan Railways has also been constituted. Committee has been mandated to review the present capacity.

