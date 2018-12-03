Rashid invites S Korea to invest in Pakistan Railways

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has invited South Korean delegation to seek opportunities in business and investments in Pakistan Railways. Chairing a meeting with Korean delegation on ‘Investment Opportunities in Pakistan Railways‘ in Islamabad on Monday, he asked the delegation to look into the up-gradation of Main Line-I, II and III projects of the organization which are bound to turn around Railways into a modern network.

The delegation of Korea Rail Network Authority led by South Korean Ambassador for Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu is visiting Pakistan Railways to explore investment and business opportunities in Pakistan Railways. Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Railways was open to investment opportunities for all the countries.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid has said the cost and other matters pertaining to up gradation of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar will be finalized by 25th of this month. Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi on Monday, he said the up gradation of ML-1 will change the entire look of Pakistan Railways and bring economic revolution in the country. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide about the mode of investment in ML-I.

He said we will also start work on ML-2 and ML-3 to improve connectivity in the region. The Minister said that Rehman Baba Express will be launched on 23rd of this month. This will play between Peshawar and Karachi. He said we will also launch three Safari trains for the tourists.

Sheikh Rashid said they are also giving priority to the freight service in order to enhance revenue of the department. He said the railways earned two billion rupees in the last eighty days. The Minister asked the passengers to use trains for travelling as it is not only inexpensive but they are also being fully facilitated through different interventions including e-ticketing.

