Rashid: Govt aware of ‘good, bad Taliban’ Govt ready for talks with India

Staff Reporter Karachi

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said the incumbent government was aware of “good and bad Taliban” and the matter of the individuals involved in the attack on the Army Public School is different.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the minister confirmed the prime minister’s statement a day earlier that high-level talks were in progress with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

“The international political scenario is changing,” said the interior minister. He further said that no power could bypass Pakistan. “Pakistan wants an inclusive government in Afghanistan.”

Rashid added that the foreign ministers of Pakistan and the United States were in contact on the Afghan situation. “We are ready to even initiate talks with India over the issue of occupied Kashmir,” Rashid said.

While responding to a question regarding US President Joe Biden’s visit, he said, “we would welcome anyone who visits us but would also send peace on those who don’t”.

He noted that the American people were unaware of the Afghan situation and President Biden should respond to their queries.

Regarding the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau chairman, the minister said, “it will be decided this week”.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the government was making a strategy for the next 20 years, adding that the world scenario is expected to change soon.

Talking about the Afghanistan crisis, the minister gave an assurance of Pakistan’s every possible support in tackling the crisis.

“[The] US signed the deal relating to [the] withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan but not us,” he added.

PPP’s leadership is intelligent as it has boarded the “Samjhauta Express” he revealed, adding that the PML-N will also board the train, but after being thrashed.