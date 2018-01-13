Rashid D Habib Golf: Shabbir stays on top of leaders’ board on day 2

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s leading golfer Shabbir Iqbal has maintained his lead with 138 gross on the second round of seventh Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship being played at Karachi Golf.

104 golfers from all over Pakistan played in partly cloudy weather with clear visibility on the second day of the championship.

Shabbir played a birdie on first hole and remained at par on the remaining holes to maintain his position with a score of under par 6.

M Munir of Islamabad came closer to Shabbir by playing an excellent second round of 4 under par to improve his position to a joint second on leaders’ board.

Munir along with Moazzam Siddique of DHA, Amjad Yousuf, Ahmed Saeed (KGC) and Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison golf is jointly at 2nd position with two strokes behind Shabbir.

Highlight of the second round was Muhammad Zubair of Karachi Golf Club who played 5 under par. Senior golfer Matloob Ahmed played one under par on day two of the championship to remain at second position.

Golfers will compete for two more rounds before the title’s champion of six million rupees is finalised on Sunday.

An appearance money amounting to Rs. 500,000 will be distributed among top five golfers of Pakistan. The golfers have two more days to call their luck and put a hole-in-one for taking away brand new 1300cc car.