Rashid advises PM for Governor’s rule in Sindh

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that he has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose Governor’s rule in Sindh as “Horse-trading is being carried out openly and Sindh House has been exposed.” Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, he accused the Sindh government of “buying and selling” lawmakers’ votes, terming it a “conspiracy against democracy”.

“We are not sending police to Sindh House as they (dissident PTI lawmakers) went to Sindh House because of their greed for money,” he said, adding that the matter was between the lawmakers and their constituents.

He claimed that the PTI MNAs had been “attracted by money”, saying it was a very good thing that they had been “exposed”.

Rasheed suggested that “matters [related to the political confrontation between the government and the Opposition] shouldn’t be escalated further, otherwise, all the efforts made [to strengthen democracy] will go to waste.”

The interior minister said the session of the National Assembly could be called on March 21 while the government has announced holidays in the capital on March 21, 22 and 23 in view of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.

“After March 25, it will be Sheikh Rashid, the media and Imran Khan’s support. There will be a sea of people on the 27th,” he said referring to the PTI’s planned rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Ahmed said that he had predicted three months ago that the opposition would not come to the capital on March 23, instead, it would arrive on March 25. “Today, I am telling you the skies will start clearing up after March 25. Their people [will hold a rally] on 25th and then we will have a rally on the 27th.”

He said it was the speaker’s decision when to call the session of the National Assembly, reiterating that Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed. “I am confident that our allies, who are reflecting and discussing right now, will also decide in favour of Imran Khan.”