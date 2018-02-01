Rasheed put under house arrest in Srinagar

Srinagar

Langate legislator Engineer Rasheed on Tuesday said that he has been put under house arrest to prevent him from leading a protest against the rape and murder of Kathua minor girl in Srinagar.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Jawahar Nagar, Rasheed said that he had proposed to lead a rally from Lal Chowk to chief minister’s Gupkar residence on Tuesday. However, he said, Station House Officer, Rajbagh arrived at his residence at 6 am informing him about his house arrest.

“We had planned to hold a peaceful protest march from Lal Chowk to CM office to condemn the brutal rape-and- murder which the government is trying to hush up and shield the accused,” he told reporters.

He said except for Kashmir protests are allowed in any part of India against any untoward incident. “However, in the Valley, nobody can hold peaceful protest or sit-in,” he said.Rasheed alleged that MLA Hiranagar had held a meeting with the people from a particular community in the aftermath of the minor’s death.

“After the incident people from all the communities protested for two days to arrest the accused. But in the shocking turn of events MLA Hiranagar Deepak Sharma held a meeting with some heads of a particular community. Later the situation took an ugly communal turn. Water supply to the Rasana village was completely stopped,” Rasheed said, adding that an SPO of the concerned police station was harassing the villagers.

Rasheed also requested Hurriyat Conference to collect money for the people killed by government forces so that they don’t have to rely on the government for compensation.—KR