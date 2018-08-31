Rasheed flays arrests of Naikoo’s father, Salahuddin’s son

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed has condemned the arrests of relatives of noted freedom activists, Syed Salahuddin and Riyaz Naikoo.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Syed Salahuddin’s son while Indian police have detained the father of Riyaz Naikoo.

Er Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that arresting Syed Salah-ud-din’s second son, Syed Shakeel and burning houses of freedom activist in south Kashmir was condemnable. Political dispute needs a political resolution, he added.

Reminding the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of his offers of embracing Kashmiris, he said that whatsoever was happening on the ground did not match Modi’s offer and claims.—KMS

