Rasheed criticizes Speaker NA over PAC membership issue

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday strongly criticised Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser over refusing to make him member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing railway workers of carriage factory in Islamabad, said the Speaker NA should tell reasons for not making him a member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) despite receiving letter by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He reiterated that [Opposition Leader in NA] Shehbaz Sharif will not be accepted as PAC chairman at any cost. He slammed Asad Qaiser, saying the Speaker NA made an illegal step by making Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chairman. The railways minister claimed he was just kept silence due to PM Imran Khan.

While detailing relief to railway workers, he announced that every labourer will get Rs3000 each as per announcement by PM Imran Khan. The announcement was heavily welcomed by the labourers who blew whistles during the event.

Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leadership, politics of Sharifs was started from Qatar and ended upon kidney stone. He said that Imran Khan will not provide any ease or deal to the corrupt leaders.—INP

