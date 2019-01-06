Rashakai Economic Zone to help generate lakhs of jobs in KP: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone will generate 50 thousand direct jobs and lakhs of indirect jobs in the province. This will also contribute to the vision of Prime Minister to give 50 Lakhs jobs in the next coming years in Pakistan. Chief Minister directed that all necessary things must be completed in this regard, so that work on Rashakai Special Economic Zone could be started immediately and to complete it on priority basis. The Chief Minister said that his government will not compromise on the timelines and quality, he added.

The Chief Minister presided over a meeting regarding Rashakai Special Economic Zone project at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Industry Abdul Karim, provincial government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Administrative secretaries, Chief Executive Officer EZDMC and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting briefed the Chief Minister about Rashakai Special Economic Zone. The meeting also briefed about all MoUs and the latest position of the project. The Chief Minister directed that pace of work must be expedited for early completion of the project. Chief Minister said that Rashakai is the center of province and is also closely connected to Motorway thus it will also pave the way for the industrialization of all other parts of the province. The Chief Minister further said besides Rashakai Economic Zone work on Hattar and D.I.Khan Economic Zones will also be expeditiously started for greater economic development of the province.

