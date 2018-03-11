For the last two or three months there has not been a single day when road accidents have not occured in Karachi. Most of these accidents were caused due to reckless driving and inappropriate system of traffic. The other day I was horrified to witness a dreadful accident. A young biker was crushed to death when a speeding car came from behind and ran over him. I am sure that it was not an isolated incident. Countless innocent lives are lost on roads, thanks to rash driving.

The concern with reckless driving is that it poses a significant risk to the people in the surrounding area as well as the driver. A car that spins out of control can harm other vehicles on the road besides people. Thus, it goes with the saying that reckless driving is a public safety issue that must be properly addressed.

ARWA ALI ASGHER

Karachi

