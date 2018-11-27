Rash driving in the city

Risk driving is increasing in the city. More accidents are taking place on roads. One reason for rash driving is long hold-ups due to traffic jams. Drivers want to make up for lost time by driving rashly. If traffic keeps on moving smoothly without any jams, people will refrain from rash driving. People get so late during traffic jams that they want to make up for lost time. Rash driving results in accident, people lose their lives as result of rash driving. The concerned authorities should look into the matter and pay attention to check rash driving on the roads of the city.

SANA NOOR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp