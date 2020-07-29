Rapprochement but…

Maemuna Sadaf

FOR the maintenance of law and order in any country, it is necessary to ensure harmony among different pillars of the Sate. If hostile or anti-state elements start using sentiments of the people and inciting them to use them against the state, then law will, definitely, take its course.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long been in a state of internal perplexity. The first main reason for this is the lack of development plans, basic human needs in these areas. Secondly, in the war on terror, the people of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were affected more than the people of any other area. They were displaced, their infrastructure and properties were destroyed. A lot of collateral damage occurred.

They lived in camps for months, even in harsh and atrocious weather and poor circumstances. After the long battle, when the situation limped back to (somewhat) normalcy, the displaced people were neglected by the government(s). Even the elected leaders of these areas have not done any significant development work. These reasons generated resentment among the youth there. The third major reason for this chaos is the dream of India and other powers to tear Pakistan into pieces. To fulfil this dream, India is trying to push the Baloch youth towards confrontation with security agencies of Pakistan by using all available resources and its intelligence agencies. Proof of this is the confessional statement of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in which he admitted that he was specifically tasked to carry out terrorism in Pakistan.

He has conducted many terrorist and suicidal attacks across Pakistan. The Indian statesmen themselves have been emphasizing that due to the professionalism, state-of-the-art weapons, and capability of the Pakistani forces, India cannot engage with Pakistan in formal confrontation. The war must be fought inside Pakistan by insurgencies and terrorist acts.

Additionally, India is bent upon spreading terrorism in Pakistan, especially in the KP and Balochistan. To fulfil her ulterior motives, organizations like Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), are inflated and supported. It is not a secret now that the PTM, which appears to be raising its voice for human rights in the Pashtun areas of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has the backing of India.

The leaders of the PTM have called India for its support. The available videos are proof that organizations like PTM are pursuing an agenda of spreading anarchy in Pakistan and inciting the youth of tribal areas to act against their own country.

It is noteworthy that the Government of Pakistan is making continuous efforts for reconciliation but these efforts have not proved fruitful. Firstly, Pashtun Tahafuz Moment sit-ins and protest rallies were not prohibited from taking place. They were given access to the Parliament House so that their legitimate demands could be presented in Parliament and their solution could be found. The platform which should have been used for the betterment of the Baloch people is being used for hostility towards Pakistan.

Concluding more! In today’s turbulent times when the country is facing internal and external threats, the government should formulate a solid policy which offers no chance to the culprit to elude. The provision of justice and punishment of the culprit is a guarantee of lasting peace in the country. If the government, the courts and the institutions continue to release the criminals scot-free, the land of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue to be stained with blood. On the other hand, in order to eradicate poverty and heal the grief of people of tribal areas, the development work and provision of basic needs will have to be ensured.

—The writer is author of two books and freelance columnist based in Rawalpindi.