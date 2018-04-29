Rapist still safest

The flowers of Zainab’s grave were not dried. Another four years angel, Asma, came across with similar fate. While people were busy in groaning about Asma, again an angle Fatima became a victim of such brutality. She was raped and fired like a wood. These are merely recent incidents which have occurred in our country. There were many other girls and children who have been victim of kidnapping, rapping, killing and dumping, but remain unreported.

But still our concerned authorities seem silent even though they know it can be a dangerous for other girls. Every year 1000 women are raped and murdered in Pakistan, but none in them has got justice yet and no rapist has been arrested. Therefore; criminals have courage of doing such sin like a virtue. The purpose of writing this letter is to draw the attention of government toward the case of rapping, and the rapists must be string up in order to save the lives of many other girls, children and women.

ZEBA DOST JAN

Karachi

